Kern County takes first action under Proposition 36, increasing penalties for repeat offenders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is making its first use of Proposition 36, a new law passed in the last election aimed at increasing criminal penalties for repeat theft and drug offenders.



The District Attorney's Office filed it's first case under Prop. 36: a felony shoplifting case with two prior convictions. The defendant, Dustin Towery, was arrested December 19, 2024, the day after the new law took effect.

Kern County is making its first use of Proposition 36, a new law passed in the last election aimed at increasing criminal penalties for repeat theft and drug offenders.

The District Attorney's Office filed it's first case under Prop. 36: a felony shoplifting case with two prior convictions. The defendant, Dustin Towery, was arrested December 19, 2024, the day after the new law took effect.

For some in our community, the new consequences leave them hopeful this action will have a significant reduction in these crimes.

"It was common that we would deal with repeat offenders," said Lieutenant Nicole Anderberg, who heads up Bakersfield Police's Impact Unit, a team designated to respond and handle calls regarding homelessness and other quality of life issues. "We were also dealing with frustrated community members as well."

Anderberg said her team was often receiving calls that involved break-ins, vandalism, and on many of these occasions, it was the same group of offenders. Offenders like Towery, whose arrest is the first case charged by the DA's office under Proposition 36.

Towery is accused of stealing electric scooters from the Target at the Shops at River Walk on December 19. Given his six prior theft-related convictions, Towery is now charged with a felony for stealing property worth less than $950 with two or more prior theft-related convictions.

"We could do a lot more if we weren't dealing with repeat offenders. You know we could be out there more actively patrolling," said Anderberg.

Meanwhile, it's not just police but also businesses who felt exasperated by the catch and release of thieves and vandals. Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen co-owner Gino Valpredo told 23ABC back in 2023 that after repeated break-ins and vandalism,

"It's just frustrating because I feel like there's solutions to be had that could be put on the table and I know everyone's working on it. It just needs to happen faster because everyone truthfully is fed up." he said then.

Valpredo was a fervent supporter of Prop 36, and now he and the rest at Luigi's hope for the best.

I spoke with Gino's sister and co-owner, Lanette Valpredo, about the hope they have following the passing of this proposition. She said not only are they happy for their local business but for all the businesses in the Downtown and Old Kern area, who've faced ongoing crime for years now.

Not only did Proposition 36 lengthen criminal sentences for certain theft and drug offenses, but it also directs more people to drug treatment after convictions.

"If there's a reduction in crimes where there's drug use or theft-related offenses, it just means a shorter response time all the way around," Anderberg said.

As the DA's office prosecutes its first case under the new law, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said she's hopeful this will give police and prosecutors tools to hold repeat offenders accountable.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

