Kern County's July 4th fireworks worsen already poor air quality, endangering those with respiratory conditions

Kern County's air quality ranks among the worst in the nation, and July 4th fireworks significantly worsen conditions for residents with respiratory illnesses.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District reports that air pollution spikes 3 to 4 times the federally acceptable health-based average during Independence Day celebrations.

"I literally don't go outside anymore, and I mean, I used to love the 4th of July," said Bakersfield resident Robyn Bell.

Bell, who was diagnosed with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency 14 years ago, has only 28% total lung function due to the genetic condition that can lead to lung and liver disease.

"It's too volatile for me with all the particulate in the air from the fireworks themselves," Bell said.

Medical experts warn that people with certain respiratory conditions face increased health risks during fireworks displays.

"People with asthma, COPD, bronchitis, and emphysema—those are the main ones that are going to possibly experience some problems and should be ready to manage that if it happens," said Dr. William Franklin, Emergency Room Physician at Adventist Health.

According to the Valley Air District, two major pollutants surge during July 4th celebrations: ozone and Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5).

"On the 4th of July, almost anywhere in the valley you go, you'll see the air pollution, the PM 2.5, particularly the small microscopic particles; you'll see that spike 3-4 times the acceptable health-based average that is allowed by the federal government," said Heather Heinks, Outreach and Communications Manager for the Valley Air District.

Fireworks release toxic metals and gases into the atmosphere, which can cause lung inflammation. Health professionals recommend vulnerable individuals stay indoors or wear fitted N95 masks during celebrations.

"Definitely try to limit your exposure to being really close to these types of explosions. If you have medications such as inhalers, make sure you have them ready, and any kind of rescue medications that you're supposed to have, make sure you have them ready to go," Dr. Franklin said.

Experts caution that poor air conditions may persist for up to 12 hours after fireworks displays end.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

