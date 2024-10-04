Kern Family Health Care partners with CBCC offering no-cost mammograms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cost is just one reason many go undiagnosed for breast cancer in Kern County. Kern Family Health Care Center is partnering with the CBCC to offer no-cost mammograms.



First 50 participants receive a $100 gift certificate to The Bra Shoppe

Ravi Patel, CBCC Medical Director, emphasizes importance of early cancer detection

Jackie Byrd, Kern Health Systems Marketing and Communications Specialist, highlights need for access to Medicare for uninsured individuals

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ravi Patel medical director of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center has worked with patients for three decades as a Hematologist and oncologist treating blood disorders and cancer patients.

"More and more people are aware about making sure the lifestyle changes are the best both for heart and cancer," Patel says.

Around the ages of 45-70, screenings are vital. Patel tells me that 1-8 women in Kern County will be diagnosed with cancer.

Catching the signs early is why he's partnering with Kern Family Health he advises,"The earlier the stage you catch the cancer, the better the chances of getting cure which is why cancer screening is important and the importance of cancer screenings."

Jackie Byrd, with Kern Family Health Care tells me there's a need for access to medicare to reduce the risk factor which the no-cost mammograms will provide for those in the community who are uninsured.

"If someone is uninsured or, needs to pay out of pocket for a mammogram it could be a lot," Byrd shares.

Women who are looking to detect the signs of cancer and get a mammogram are encouraged to speak to a health expert as soon as possible.

Saturday October 5th screenings are scheduled from 8am-5pm at CBCCs Breast Health Center onTruxtun Avenue.

