Kern High School District hosts principal partners day

400 Community professionals toured Kern High District school campuses for Principal Partners Day.



Kern High School District hosted around 400 community partners for Principal Partners Day.

Community members toured one out of 19 high school campuses and 2 career and technical schools.

The event aims to connect students with professionals for internships and job shadowing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An opportunity for community professionals to learn what goes on inside the classrooms.

An in-depth look at what Kern High School District provides for its students is what Erika Pierce, principal of Kern High, tells me Community Partners Day entails.

Erika Pierce says, "One of the amazing outcomes from Principal Partners Day is our community members get to connect with our students, and often times that could result in internships, connections for job shadowing, and connections in those aspects."

Students ate with CSUB faculty, lawyers, print journalists, and more, with students sharing their career aspirations.

Participating community members networked with students and toured 19 Kern High District school campuses and 2 career and technical schools.

David Perkins, publisher of Greet magazine, tells me this event is where he wants to find his next editor at his magazine.

David Perkins admits, "So over the years we've had many students here who have written for us, were content managers for us, they gather stories for us." Also, as a parent, he tells me it's nice to see what goes on inside the classrooms.

David Perkins tells me, "You come back as a principal partner and find out what goes on in the classrooms."

Community partners like Perkins even got a chance to visit the Career Technical Education Center (CTEC), where students go after their regular school day to learn career and technical skills.

Kern High School District tells me that they are looking to partner with more community members to provide students with more educational networking opportunities.

