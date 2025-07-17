Kern High School District launches July drive-through meal program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District’s July drive-through meal program is helping local families save on groceries and keep kids fed. Meals are available for any child 2–18, with no sign-up needed.

The Kern High School District is hosting a drive-through summer meal distribution program every Wednesday in July.

The program runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and is open to all children ages 2 to 18.

Each child receives seven days’ worth of free, nutritious meals at no cost.

“This is all hands on deck,” said Barbara Herrera, director of nutrition services for the Kern High School District.

Herrera said this is the first time the district has offered summer meal distribution in July. In just the first week, the district handed out more than 10,000 meals. Staff from multiple departments are pitching in to make the weekly program possible.

“It’s everybody out there,” Herrera said. “It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s nice to see a whole team come together like that again.”

Adelina Ramirez, 18, of Bakersfield, said the program has made a big difference for her family.

“We’re able to have lunches for my brothers, breakfasts, it’s really helpful, especially while I’m babysitting,” Ramirez said.

She added that the meals help reduce grocery expenses and are popular with her younger siblings.

“It’s a lot quicker, and especially with picky eaters, a lot of these foods are much easier for them, and they enjoy it a lot,” she said.

Meal distribution takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday in July at the following locations:

3701 E. Bell Terrace (near the Regional Occupational Center)

Independence High School

Arvin High School

Kern Valley High School

