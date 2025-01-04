Kern Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Businesses Academy starts the 7th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some people dream of owning a business but don't always have the tools to get there, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce is helping those in the community become entrepreneurs.



Neri local business owner shares her journey through the Kern Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 8 week business academy.

The free 2 hour Academy is offered to English and Spanish speakers.

The academy now has psychiatric wellness mobile units.

Spots are limited as there are only available.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near Golden state Highway 99 you can find Charmed by Neri a home and gift decor store specializing and seasonal decorating

Neri Ramos the owner shares, “I love opening the door coming in and if you know me like know my personality and you know that the energy in this store front is just it describes everything about me.”

Neri has been a business owner for 3 years

She wanted to expand her skillset as a business owner and took classes with the Kern Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce.

Ramos explains, “Starting a business to when you have the business already and what you know actions you have the business already and what legal actions you need to have in place.”

That's not all Jay Tamsi CEO, and president of The Kern Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce tells me There 8 week 2 hours Spanish and English course is starting and you can pick out of two days of the week English or Spanish providing



How to strategically plan for your business

How to get loans for you business

Growing marketing skills

And more!

Tamsi tells me,“We have just really been proud of her and how she’s taken her business to the next level and that’s what we really wanted to focus on.”

Tamsi tells me this year they are partnering with psychiatric wellness center to add a health and wellness mobile unit helping business owners understand the importance of life balance.

Tamsi adds the importance of understanding your mental health as a business owner, “So if you wanted to go out there and want to get evaluated or if you wanted to talk to someone where going to have someone there to talk.”

As Ramos store represents her passion through creativity and design she transforms the homes of her clients and The Kern Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce helped her along the way.

“I wish I would’ve started before sooner I really wish that I would have taken the time to really educate myself about business and get a head start,” Ramos admits.

To sign up you can call 661-633-5495

or email mail@kchcc.org to get a spot.

Classes to be held 1601 H Street Ste. 201A- 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 9330.



