Kern Kindness: A man who leads his community with the intention to serve others

While Jovon Dangerfield may see himself as an everyday individual, the community perceives him as a powerful agent of change. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your neighborhood reporter here in Bakersfield. Emerging from modest origins, he inspires his team to put the community’s needs first, firmly believing that without the community, he would be nothing.

Dangerfield wears many hats—he engages with youth, advocates for the community, dabbles in film, and explores music and literature. He is committed to self-improvement and continuously studies ways to evolve into the best version of himself because, as he admits, he is far from perfect.

Jovon Dangerfield Community Activist said "I consider myself to be more patient, understanding, and less judgmental. I used to think wisdom was defined by what you say. Now, I've come to realize that true wisdom lies in what you choose not to say and how you manage your words."

Always actively engaged in community matters, Jovon battles for the causes close to his heart. One of the organizations he supports is Time 4 Change, a non-profit that empowers local youth to pursue their aspirations.

Bri Vergara-Deras Administrator Assistant for TYM4C said "I once heard someone say you can’t change something unless you love it. Jovon truly honors his team, the youth, and community members. He leads with genuine compassion and sees the potential in everyone."

"I envision this team as the Avengers of young people, dedicated to nurturing future leaders. If it all hinges on my efforts, then I know I've failed." said Dangerfield

The team is dedicated to traveling between schools, organizations, and town hall meetings, seeking any opportunity to make a positive impact. Javon believes that if he can uplift just one person and inspire them to have confidence, he is fulfilling his mission of service to the community.

Dylan Duenis Silva Youth Coordinator at TYM4C said "He regularly holds listening sessions and assemblies to connect with the kids. That’s something I aspire to do—to connect with someone. I want to be the person Jovon has been for others. He opened my eyes to my career aspirations and the kind of person I want to become."

Dangerfield said "My life was better because you were in it.’ If that’s what people say about me when I’m gone… that would mean everything. No one will remember what you wore or drove; they will remember how you made them feel.”

Jovon envisions that his original goal for this organization was to aid the youth in Bakersfield. Now he plans to expand TYM4C facilities in every major city across the United States. His aspiration is to empower young people nationwide to reach for their dreams. For 23 ABC, I’m Eric J. Dockery, your neighborhood reporter in Bakersfield.



