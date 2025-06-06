KERN KINDNESS: Boogieing in Bakersfield, moving with purpose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local veteran liaison is bringing together veterans, seniors, and individuals with health challenges through inclusive movement classes that promote connection, healing, and joy.



One local veteran community liaison is bridging the gap between community members of all backgrounds.

I’m Madi Vollmer and this inclusive movement class brings together veterans, seniors, and individuals with health challenges.

Justina Howell is a community member who expresses her kindness through movement.

She started Boogie with Bakersfield through Community Healthcare, teaching movement classes at various locations throughout Kern County. Her class is designed for all levels, catering to the needs of every participant. "There's a big demand for this class. We are the only ones in Kern County, and I've looked it up—there’s not a whole lot of places. I haven’t found any that do exactly what this class does. There are three components: it's physical, social, and cognitive." She said.

Justina collaborates closely with physical therapists, chiropractors, personal trainers, and nurses to tailor the class to meet individual needs.

"People who are elderly or have some kind of special needs—they feel like they’re stuck, like they can’t do anything, like they’re in this box. This brings everybody out of the box. You see people doing things—even if it’s not 100% or 110% physically active, they’re doing what their body can, and they feel good about it." Justina adds.

Participants share that they come not only for the activity and friendships—though those are important aspects—but primarily because of Justina.

Ronnie Rodman is one of the many Participants and he tells me "at first it did seem kind of funny. But the more we came—well, you saw today what it is. We get out of our apartments, we come down here, and we have a good time. Especially with the Rat Pack—they are very good. But we love Justina and everything she’s done."

Justina emphasizes that including the veteran community is vital to her mission. With her father being a Vietnam veteran, that connection drives her passion. "It’s a camaraderie that no one can break. Even though they may have been in different branches of service, different conflicts, different parts of the world—they all come together right here."

Veterans from VFW Post 7216 and the “Rat Pack” volunteer alongside Justina—not only to encourage movement but to foster smiles, sweat, and spirit in everyone involved.

Justina lives by the motto “Do something big,” and she believes that’s exactly what’s happening in our community.

There are a total of 9 movement classes so far, with hopes of more to come. To learn more about the movement classes you can reach out to Bakersfield Community Healthcare.

