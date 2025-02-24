Kern Kindness: Bryan Bowens community activist & man of many titles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bryan Bowens was born & raised in Bakersfield. He has made it his dream to give back to the community that once gave back to him. He is a teacher, community activist, coach, and more.



Owner and trainer of Juanatas-Bowens Weightlifting, training community members from 7-65 how to properly lift.

Bowens grew up in a family who always had a presence in the community, which is why he continued their legacy.

Bowens is in the process of opening a counseling center for his residents in his sober living and for the community.

A Bakersfield native has made it his life goal to give back to the community that once gave back to him. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter Bryan Bowens has his hands in multiple pots across the county helping all he touches.

Bowens is one man who puts others needs before his own. He is a owner and coach at Juanatas-Bowens Weightlifting, a teacher at Thompson Junior High School, a partner and owner of the Brenda Jean Sober Living, and a personal trainer to name a few. He tells me when he helps others it warms his heart.

Bryan Bowens said "My job is to do my role. Give back to others the same way it was done for me. I grew up here, my teachers looked out for me growing up. Community members also supported me and now its my time to give back, and pay it forward. Just doing everything to the best of my abilities. So, that's what me and my family do, we give back to our community."

His wife and daughters are members of his weightlifting organization where Bryan trains young members of the community the proper way to lift.

Ada Guzman Board Member of Juanatas-Bowens said "Its been a whirlwind, because he believed in her. When other people didn't believe he saw her potential. Long run shes grown so much, her self worth, mental state, and physical state. He sees what she can be and what she is. The time we've been working out with him my daughter has skyrocketed. She just qualified for nationals!"

Bowens teaches his kids early about the importance of giving to others and watching them grow and prosper. He hopes these lessons follow them for the rest of their lives. Together they tackle food insecurity and education issues in Bakersfield.

"We need more people to go out and be like the Bowens. Come and volunteer when you see the work it will change your life. With Team Juanatas-Bowens that was super exciting as well. Its been barely over a year he has served over 200 students in that time, nine of them are heading to national competitions next week." said Carmen Dias a Volunteer at Brenda Jean Sober Living.

Bryan tells me one of the new projects he wants to bring to the community is a new counseling facility for his residents at Brenda Jean. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery.



