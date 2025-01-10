Kern Literacy Council's Story Time At The Park expands to new locations

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Literacy Council's story time at the park continues, this time they are working with three local organizations to raise awareness about literacy outside the classrooms and in the parks.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Alyssa Enrique sets up for Kern Literacy Council's Story time at the park.

One Saturday a month for ten weeks last year, Alyssa Enrique and her child would read a book together.

"It's a joy to me. We get to get some fresh air, reading a new book every week, budgeting our own library," said Alyssa Enrique.

Now story time in the park is expanding to three new organizations and three new parks, Ian Anderson tells me.

"Children's First is one of the organizations that will be bringing us to the David Nelson Pocket Park. 3G Activities has another park that they have identified, and another group is working in Lamont," said Ian Anderson.

What is story time at the park?

As Anderson is still planning the event, the goal last year was to provide 600 books.

Now, with demand from the community, the need is for over 2,000 books for the youth.

"We usually buy a new book that's themed, but then we also have donated books that we get throughout the year that we distribute," said Ian Anderson.

Harold Gutierrez tells me building a culture of literacy is the goal, reaching communities in Bakersfield that have low literacy rates and high rates of poverty.

"Ideally, bring some of the community from David Nelson Park and some from Saunders Park and trade them. Everyone come together, build relationships that they might not normally build, and expose kids to different areas of the community," explains Harold Gutierrez.

This year, parents like Alyssa Enrique get to continue building their child's literacy with new activities such as arts and crafts sections, fitness programs, guest DJs, health organizations, and more.

Ian Anderson from the Kern Literacy Council tells me that they are looking to expand to rural areas like Lamont.

The Kern Literacy Council is seeking donations to continue providing free books for children in the community for story time at the Park.

How can I donate to local children and their families in the Kern County with a book?

David Nelson Pocket Park - 1511 Niles Street- 1-3pm



Date - 2/8/25

- Date - 3/8/25

- Date - 4/12/25

- Date - 4/12/25

- Date - 5/10/25

- Date - 6/14/25

Saunders Park - 3300 Palm st. - 1-3pm



Date - 2/1/25

- 2/1/25 Date - 3/1/25

- 3/1/25 Date - 4/5/25

- 4/5/25 Date - 5/3/25

- 5/3/25 Date - 6/7/25

