Kern Residents call on Valadao to oppose Medicaid cuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Kern Residents stood in front of Congressman David Valadao's Bakersfield office to vote against proposed cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program.



67% of Congressman Valadao's constituents rely on Medi-Cal, the highest enrollment rate in California.

Residents protested outside Valadao's office against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medi-Cal funding.

Protesters emphasized the importance of Medi-Cal for vulnerable communities, especially Hispanic Americans.

Valadao joined other representatives urging against Medicaid cuts, highlighting its critical role for many families.

Critics of funding cuts voiced concerns about the impact on low-income individuals and healthcare access.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of people in support of Medicaid and Medi-Cal benefits stood in front of Congressman David Valadao's Bakersfield office.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, as Republicans at the federal level look to slash funding to taxpayer-funded healthcare.

Medicaid, more commonly known as Medi-Cal, recipients and providers stood out to showcase why the program is important to them calling on Congressman Valadao to vote against any proposed cuts.

"He needs to be with us, our people need to be protected, our people need health services, we need to take care of our elderly community, our mental community and we need to stay together strong. Californians together we are united," said Monica Escalante speaking to the crowd.

Valadao was one of the many representatives from the Congressional Hispanic Conference who signed a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urging not to cut Medicaid coverage because it would disproportionately affect Hispanic communities citing that nearly 30 percent of those enrolled in coverage are Hispanic Americans and for some families, Medicaid is their only access to healthcare.

Many at the protest, like Beatriz Basulto a Medicaid recipient, pointed towards the healthcare program's importance to not just them, but residents all over Kern County.

"I think that this is very cruel when people that they don't know how we are working and how we are spending our money, because it's not enough our income, how we are going to live and at the same time pay for our health."

Others like Joyce Hall, admonished the Trump Administration's desire to slash funding to programs.

"This is ridiculous. We're not billionaires here, and for Elon Musk and Donald J Trump and all those Republicans who think that, oh, just oh, cut this and cut this, this, Medicare cut Social Security, cut Medicaid, it's ridiculous."

The House of Representatives is slated to vote on a budget resolution at some point this week.



