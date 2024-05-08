Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner on medical leave of absence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner not being present for meetings and other events will continue.

The law offices of H.A. Sala, who represents Scrivner announced Wednesday that the District 2 Supervisor is on a medical leave of absence which started on Monday, May 6th.

The press release from Sala's law office says Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Elsa Martinez, was notified and that no further information will be provided at this time.

This comes following Tuesday's Board of Supervisors Meeting where Scrivner was not present. Several people during public comment called on him to resign and asked for transparency from the remaining board members and local law enforcement.

Supervisor Jeff Flores responded to those concerns saying, "What will happen is that this county will continue to serve our residents with dignity with quality of services, and we're going to get through this."

This all comes after the April 25th search of Scrivner's home. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children.

H.A. Sala, denied the claims of sexual assault.

No information has been shared on Scrivner's whereabouts.

To review our previous stories:

Scrivner Absent During Tuesday's Board of Supevisors meeting

KCSO: Scrivner stabbed after accusation of sexually assaulting his child

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

