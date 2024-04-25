KCSO: Scrivner stabbed after accusation of sexually assaulting his child

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The search of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's home came after he was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference Thursday to discuss the incident.

Youngblood said he received a call from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Tuesday night that she was concerned about her cousin, Scrivner. Youngblood added that she told him he was having a psychotic episode and said he was armed with a gun.

Deputies responded to his home in Tehachapi and learned that Scrivner had been stabbed twice in the upper body, per Youngblood. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the search of his home, deputies took approximately 30 guns and possible evidence of the assault and possible sexual assault.

Youngblood repeatedly said during the press conference that he did not know where Scrivner was.

The investigation remains ongoing.

