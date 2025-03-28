Kern Veterans Chamber and Maverick Medical partner to enhance healthcare

Kern Veterans Chamber partners with Maverick Medical to provide veteran healthcare support.

Dr. Terrance McGill established Maverick Medical to address gaps in veteran mental health support.

Edward Robinson, president of the Veterans Chamber, collaborates with McGill to enhance care access.

California has a concerning number of veterans with PTSD and rising suicide rates.

The partnership aims to create timely, accessible mental health services for veterans in Kern County.

Kern veterans chamber partners with Maverick Medical. Dr. Terrance McGill, founder of Maverick medical, discusses the importance of supporting veterans' health. Edward S. Robinson, president of the Kern Veteran Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the need for stronger support for veterans as the call for assistance grows louder.

Dr. Terrance McGill, the founder of his new startup clinic Maverick medical, shares that he witnessed the struggles of mental health faced by his grandfathers, who are veterans, during and after their service.

One of them, Donald McGill, who served in the Vietnam War, did not receive proper support.

Dr. McGill says,"He ended up passing from stomach cancer; there were a few gaps in his care. With that gap in care."

Dr. McGill strives to be that support for the veterans who come into his clinic.

He states, “So I would like to just help to fill in those gaps of the veterans. Sometimes there can be a lack of resources, and I think the more of us pulling together, the better.”

As he coordinates with Edward Robinson, a veteran and the president of the Kern County Veterans Chamber of Commerce, they are working to streamline resources for quicker care for veterans.

They are developing specific programs and collaborating with different mental health resources for better healthcare for veterans in Kern County.

Robinson mentions, “So if a veteran reaches out and says hey we need a doctor, someone that's person-centered, I can say hey we have this member here at Maverick Medical, go to him.”

According to the California Association of Veterans, 6% of veterans nationally are estimated to have PTSD.

In California, that equates to 97,462 veterans, and 570 veterans died by suicide in 2024 compared to 559 in 2023. Robinson's partnership with Maverick Medical aims to bridge that gap and connect veterans with the proper services to minimize those numbers.

He states, “No matter what policies may change, there is care. We are filling that gap to timely and accessible care specifically for mental health and also for the Kern County community as a whole.”

Doctors like McGill provide services for veterans in the community who are undeserved.

He expresses, “So I would like to be that connection for different veterans who may have difficulties navigating the system, just an outside advocate.”

The Veterans Chamber of Commerce is still looking for sponsors to support local veterans.

