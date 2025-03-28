Kern's Kindness: A Love for Giving Back

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Ana Rosales is a dedicated teacher, coach, and bartender who devotes her time to serving the Kern County community.



In this week’s Kern's Kindness, we shine a light on someone who wears many hats, all in service of her community. By day, Ana Rosales is a dedicated school teacher and coach. On weekends, she is in downtown Bakersfield, serving up some fun for the people of Kern. And somehow, she still finds time to volunteer at events all over Kern County.

I sat down with Ana Rosales to learn what drives her to give so much of her time to others.

“I arrived from Mexico when I was 15. I didn’t know any English at all, and I still remember all my teachers that helped me. Now, I’m able to pay back and help these students,” says Anna Rosales.

For Ana, the desire to give back is deeply personal. Growing up in a new country with the challenges of language barriers, she was supported by teachers who helped her navigate those early years. Now, Ana has the opportunity to do the same for others, and it’s clear that she takes that responsibility to heart.

During the week, you’ll find Anna in the classroom, shaping young minds as a teacher at Kern Avenue Elementary in McFarland.

“I work mainly in the mornings with the newcomers or the students that just arrived from other countries that are barely learning English,” Ana explains.

For Ana, teaching is more than just academics, it's about opening doors. She works tirelessly to ensure that her students not only learn English but feel empowered to pursue their dreams. Beyond the classroom, Ana tutors students in both English and Spanish to provide extra support.

“Here I teach English, and when I do private tutoring for Kern Tutoring, I teach Spanish,” she adds.

When the final school bell rings, Ana’s day isn’t over. She steps onto the field as a coach for the Highland High School girls’ soccer team.

“These girls have a lot of passion you can tell by the way they play. That makes my job easier as a coach. I can teach them skills, but you can’t really teach how to play with heart or play with passion,” Ana shares.

Her love for soccer started at home, watching matches with her dad. Now, she’s passing that passion down to the next generation, teaching the girls not only the game but the importance of playing with dedication and heart.

“Now soccer is a part of my life as a coach, as a player. I even got to go to Spain to see Madrid play,” she says, her enthusiasm for the sport evident in her words.

When she’s not on the field, you can find Ana behind the bar in downtown Bakersfield, serving drinks and conversations with the community.

“Bartending is such a different atmosphere from teaching, but it’s still about people. You meet so many different personalities, and I love hearing people’s stories,” she explains.

For Ana, the experience of meeting and connecting with people from all walks of life allows her to build relationships and foster community, whether she’s pouring drinks or teaching a classroom full of students.

Even in her free time, Ana stays busy giving back. Whether it’s a charity fundraiser, nonprofit initiative, or community event, she’s always there, ready to lend a hand.

From the classroom to the community, Ana demonstrates that kindness is not just an action but a way of life. She is determined to continue making a difference in Kern County, one act of service at a time.

In every role she takes on, Ana’s heart for service shines brightly, proving that no matter how busy life gets, there’s always room to give back.

