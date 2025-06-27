Kern’s Kindness: Jay Tamsi uplifts through community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jay Tamsi shows kindness by creating opportunities for others through his leadership in the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.



Jay Tamsi is the Central Region chairman for the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, overseeing 33 chambers.

He plays a key role in organizing major community events across Kern County.

Tamsi helped grow the Latino Food Festival, Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off, which drew over 9,000 attendees and serves as the chamber’s largest fundraiser.

His leadership focuses on inclusion, tradition, and small business support.

In an office tucked behind the scenes of Kern County’s biggest celebrations, Jay Tamsi does some of his best work, building events that bring the community together. From planning parades to reviving long-lost traditions, Tamsi is showing Kern County what it means to lead with heart.

Tamsi serves as the Central Region chairman for the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, overseeing 33 chambers across the region. This week, he’s featured in 23ABC’s Kern’s Kindness series for his commitment to community engagement and cultural celebration.

“It's always important for me to not only have a seat at the table, but to create the table that people can sit at as well,” Tamsi said.

Tamsi plays a key role in organizing some of the county’s largest and most vibrant events.

“We just had the Latino Food Festival, Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off that’s the chamber’s largest fundraiser,” he said. “We had over 9,000 people in attendance.”

He said events like the annual Menudo and Pozole Festival help foster cultural pride and bring people together through food, dance, and tradition.

“Culture really shapes how we learn about each other and how we communicate with one another,” Tamsi said.

Of both Hispanic and Filipino heritage, Tamsi has also worked to revive Filipino Weekend in Delano, a beloved tradition that had been on pause for several years.

“The Filipino festival we were overwhelmed,” he said. “After five years, we brought it back for three full days.”

From reviving cultural festivals to supporting small businesses and promoting inclusion, Tamsi said his work is more than a job it’s a calling.

“I’m helping folks, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and giving back to my community,” he said. “That’s something I love to do. I get paid to do what I love, and this job is very rewarding in itself.”

Tamsi said he’s already planning the next round of community events and hopes they’ll continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make Kern County unique.

