Kevin Harvick and son Keelan set to race against each other for the first time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a historic father-son showdown, racing legend Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan gear up for their first race against one another this Saturday.



Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan will race against each other for the first time in Kern County.

The father-son duo will compete in the Mission Bank 250 as part of the Cars Tour West series at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway on Saturday night.

Kevin expresses excitement about witnessing his son's progress and sharing the racing experience.

Keelan is confident about outperforming his dad in the races, adding a playful rivalry.

The pair will have several more races together across the country this summer and beyond.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you've been around the block a time or two, you're probably not accustomed to first anymore, and it's safe to say Kevin Harvick isn't either, but he'll have a new first on Saturday. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, we caught up with Kevin and his son Keelan as they prepare to duke it out on the track for the very first time on Saturday.

"This really evolved over the over the last year, and seeing his progress and being able to be a part of the same event at the same time is not something that I had on my bingo card, but from a dad standpoint, just being able to watch it and be a part of it and be in the event and just see the excitement around the event itself and all the anticipation leading up to it is, is a lot of fun," said Kevin Harvick

The two will be racing in the Mission Bank 250 as part of the Cars Tour West series on Saturday night and it's not the last time that these two will square off this year.

"We're going to do this seven more times in different parts of the country, where we race against each other, follow the cars tour east and west and so we'll be all over racing this summer and towards the end of the year, and we'll continue to run some of these races for the next couple years as long as it's fun."

For Keelan, it's a good opportunity to be out at the track with his dad, and take a jab or two.

"Just to spend time with my dad is always fun, and just to hang out with him and race against him is fun too," said Keelan.

"How do you think you're gonna place?" asked 23ABC.

"Better than him," said Keelan with a smile.

'Kid, you're not lacking confidence, that's a good thing,' said Kevin laughing.

All the details on Saturday's events, we'll have links to that in this story on our website. Out of Kevin Harvick and Raceway Park. I'm Samuel Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

