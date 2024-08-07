Kevin Harvick Foundation sponsors prestigious junior golf tournament in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kevin Harvick Foundation sponsors the American Junior Golf Association's national tour in Bakersfield for the second year.



Video shows Kevin Harvick's racing career highlights and the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Bakersfield

Almost 80 young golfers will compete in the AJGA Open in Bakersfield against athletes from all over the world in hopes to earn a shot to play golf in college.

This course at the Bakersfield Country Club hosts the best young golfers from around the world to compete in the American Junior Golf Association Open Tournament and for the second time it’s hosted by one of Bakersfield’s

These days the word driving has taken on a different meaning for former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

“I think when I look back on some of the things that this town has taught me is just the fact that being able to work hard and put yourself in a position to progress forward,” Harvick said.

The hard work that started in Bakersfield helped Harvick win all four crown jewel races in the Daytona 500, the Coca Cola 600, the Brickyard 400, and the Southern 500, a feat only accomplished by four racers in NASCAR history.

“If you were going to pick one race that you were able to win, you’d want to win the Daytona 500 so to be able to experience that and everything that comes with winning that race was one of those boxes you want to check,” he said about his crown jewel race wins.

Harvick closed out his career in 2023 with 60 cup series victories, including a 2014 cup series championship.

“I feel like I finally made it," he said. "I was able to quit on my own terms.”

Through the Kevin Harvick Foundation, started in 2010, he has been able to support organizations like the American Junior Golf Association in their national tour, bring the prestigious competition to Bakersfield.

“When Kevin got involved obviously he has a lot of pull in this town, and he wanted something to be in his home town,” Hall Upshaw, the tournament director for the AJGA.

For the second year, 78 young golfers from around the world hit the fairway to play in one of the most competitive tournaments for the young athletes like Bakersfield native Carson Sorci.

“He’s obviously made his name in the professional industry, and that’s something I hope to do," Sorci said about Harvick's sponsorship. "He said in his interview, you know, you kinda gotta remember the place you came from, and I’m always grateful to have this place and have the people I have.”

Golfers like Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson grew up playing in the tournament, and now local golfers have a shot to build their reputations just like Harvick did right here in Bakersfield.

“I like to have impactful events that can help the kids impact the community and give the kids an opportunity that they may not otherwise have had,” Harvick added.

These athletes will continue their competitions through Friday, August 9.



