KHSD announces enhanced stadium security after deadly shooting at Independence High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern High School District (KHSD) announced new stadium security rules after a deadly shooting at Independence High School football game.

A student walkout followed the shooting, and organizers say the district's swift response is encouraging — though one key request remains unmet.

Several days after a deadly shooting at Independence High School's football stadium, the Kern High School District announced new security rules for stadium events.

17-year-old Levi Brown was killed in the shooting at an Independence High School football game.

Students organized a walkout to call for change and hundreds of students protested for more safety measures in the district. The district has not said the protest caused the new measures, but student organizers say they are encouraged by how quickly KHSD responded.

"When we did this, change happen overnight, it was very satisfying," Citlali Soto, one of the walk out organizers, exclaimed."

Under the new rules, high school students must show a valid school ID to enter stadiums. Students not yet in high school must come with an adult and remain under that adult's supervision.

The district is also increasing security and law enforcement presence at stadiums. Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed, and any bag brought inside may be searched. Clear bags are recommended. Spectators must remain in designated seating areas.

"This is ultimately kind of the best outcome we could have hoped for," main walk out organizer, Mai Nguyen, said.

One measure students requested — metal detectors — is not included in the new plan. Organizers say they understand those could take longer to purchase and implement, and they see the current plan as progress.

KHSD is asking fans to plan ahead and arrive early, as the new security measures may slow entry into games.

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