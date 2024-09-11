KICKIN' IT: Kern Behavioral Health offers free tickets to CSUB men's soccer game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Behaviorial Health and Recovery Services is sponsoring free tickets to the CSUB men's soccer game to provide mental health and substance use resources to the community.



Video shows CSUB men's soccer practice

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering with Cal State Bakersfield to give you a chance to see the CSUB men's soccer team playing against the University of Nevada, Los Vegas on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

KBHRS is partnering with CSUB to provide resources in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month.

Sports like soccer not only require physical training, but mental strength as well.

“I mean just the amount of work that actually goes into playing division I soccer, it’s constant. It’s busy, and if you want to do stuff outside like find jobs, internships, a lot weighs on your shoulders mentally,” Bryson Hankins, the captain of the CSUB men's soccer team, said.

Athletes like Hankins will compete on Wednesday night against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

At that game, the team not only plays to win but to prevent suicides in our community.

“I think suicide affects all of us,” Lou Groce, the public information officer for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports suicide as the second leading cause of death in children ages 10 to 14, and the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States.

That’s why Kern BHRS decided to offer free tickets to the game as a way to connect with the community to provide resources which would help prevent suicides.

“We’d be reaching people we probably wouldn’t normally reach," Groce said. "I think a lot of times we ask people to come to us, but really September as apart of suicide prevention awareness, we’re trying to go to you and saying if you need something, we’re here to help.”

Groce says in 2023 about 1300 people received free tickets from Kern BHRS and so far they given out 500 tickets, which Hankins emphasizes can make a difference in their game and in stopping suicides.

“Even if we may seem as if we’re bigger because we’re the only division I program in Bakersfield, we’re people as well," Hankins said. "We deal with stuff as well, so we’re easy to relate with, easy to talk to, and that’s important because it helps build a connection with the community.”

Tickets to the game are still available and you can get yours here.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

