Kimberly Salas responds after DA's Office determines allegations against her are "unfounded"

After a Board of Supervisors meeting on October 21 was interrupted by the announcement from Supervisor Leticia Perez that her office was being searched by District Attorney's investigators, Perez's chief of staff, Christian Romo, filed a complaint only two days later against Perez's opponent, Kimberly Salas.

Now Salas is responding to the DA's announcement that the allegations in the complaint were unfounded.

"I'm happy that came out on Friday because that was detrimental to my campaign," Salas said.

After Perez announced that the DA's office was investigating her office at the County Administrative Building, Perez called out the DA's office among others for "gestapo tactics."

Last Wednesday, Romo called 23ABC News telling us he filed a complaint against Salas for allegedly campaigning on state time.

"I was asked to come in by an investigator on Thursday. The question he asked me was if I used state time or resources for campaign purposes, and I said no. In fact, I had been on leave since September 16," Salas said.

On Friday the DA's office released a statement calling Romo's allegations against Salas "baseless and unfounded," stating Salas provided evidence of her leave.

"I think that allegation was filed to get the news cycle off of the attention of what happened Wednesday and onto me," she said.

We reached out to Romo for comment on the DA's decision, but after multiple attempts, Romo declined to offer a statement. We also reached out to the Fair Political Practices Commission who said as of Monday they have not opened an investigation into Salas.

"I find it interesting that 2 weeks before an election this comes out," Salas said.

Salas has received the formal endorsement of the Kern County Prosecutors Association, who denounced Perez's allegations of involvement in the investigation at Supervisor's offices.

"Do you see any correlation between the two? Absolutely not. I don't have that kind of power," Salas said.

When asked if she thinks these allegations will impact the upcoming election, Salas responded, "You know that is for the voters to decide. They are paying attention to the news and what's going on. They have been actively voting."

We reached out to the FPPC as well regarding these complaints filed so close to the election, and they responded saying in part that in the weeks and months leading up to election day, they receive dozens of complaints a day.

