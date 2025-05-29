Kiwanis Club donates $50,000 to the Kern County Boys and Girls Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kiwanis Club swung by the Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday & granted them $50,000 for their students in the performing arts. These funds will go toward the events the club puts on for the community.



These funds should carry the program into 2030.

The Kiwanis Club is a service organization that focuses on helping the youth in the community.

Around 350 kids will be enrolled in the program this year alone.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students from across Bakersfield flock to the Boys and Girls Club after school to explore new activities. I'm Eric J. Dockery, and the club recently received a $50,000 grant from the Kiwanis Club to support young artists and performers bring their creative aspirations to life.

The club prides itself on being that safe haven for children in the community. Offering all type of activities to keep them entertained and out of trouble.

Zane Smith Executive Director with the Kern County Boys and Girls Club said "This is an opportunity for kids to learn in a variety of ways everything from memorizing scripts, social cues, poise and confidence. There is a lot of memorization going on, that strengthens their education skills. Then it's the pursuit of their passion."

The grant will provide an environment and the tools to encourage children in the community to reach for their dreams in the arts. They will get a chance to perform in front of a live audience and turn their dreams into reality.

"We use Star Theater because our kids get a real world experience on the stage with all the lighting and all the things they deserve because they are working so hard to do this. The funding will actual pay for scholarships. The Kiwanians are actually giving out scholarships to children who cant afford to attend the performing arts or has not participated in the arts. Those children will receive a scholarship to attend." said Smith

The Kiwanis Club is a service organization that focuses on helping the youth of the community. They put on fundraisers throughout the year and find organizations like the boys and girl club and donate those funds to further the education of the new generations.

Randy Richardson President of the Kiwanis Club said "We were very impressed with the program and what it was doing for the kids of the community. The Kiwanis Club support youth and always wants to expose them to opportunities to advance in their desires and futures."

After the presentation of the check organizers gave members of the Kiwanis Club a tour of the facility to see where their money will be invested.

"Bakersfield is an amazing place in Kern County when it comes to cultural arts. We have lots of art going on from art performers, local theaters, museums, there are all kinds of things that represent the artistic community. For us its bringing the kids in at a younger age so they can experience theater and see if this is a path they want to participate in." said Smith

This grant will support the club's initiatives through 2030, with plans to allocate approximately $10,000 each year for community productions. For 23 ABC, I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

