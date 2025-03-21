L.A. Congressman holds Town Hall with Kern County Residents

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Congressman Jimmy Gomez traveled from Los Angeles to hear the concerns of Bakersfield residents, offering solutions to federal issues.



In an effort to address growing concerns in Kern County, Congressman Jimmy Gomez from Los Angeles stepped in to host a town hall meeting in Bakersfield. Residents, frustrated with the lack of attention from local representatives David Valadao and Vince Fong, turned to Gomez for answers on key federal issues.

The town hall, which took place at the IBEW hall in Bakersfield, centered on a variety of topics, including the policies implemented under the Trump administration. Congressman Gomez expressed his concerns about the impact of these policies on the working class. "They’re cutting programs that the American working man and woman rely on, rely on!" said Gomez, speaking passionately to a crowd of attentive residents.

Many in attendance voiced their frustrations, particularly with Valadao and Fong, who were notably absent from the meeting. Residents hoped to raise their concerns directly with their local representatives, but neither had shown up to the town hall.

Roger Anderson, a Bakersfield resident, shared his sentiments on the situation. "Our representatives, especially on the Republican side, are not gonna listen to us. Ok we’re just not gonna do you have no reason for everything to go exactly where they want," said Anderson, highlighting his disillusionment with the lack of engagement from local lawmakers.

23 ABC reached out to both the Valadao and Fong offices for a comment but, as of news time, had not received any response.

Despite the frustrations, Anderson acknowledged that the town hall was a welcome opportunity for dialogue, though he feels it shouldn't have been necessary. "Yes, there’s a glimmer of hope from LA, but overall I feel disenfranchised, and I think everyone else here probably does too," he said, reflecting the sentiment of many in the room who felt their voices had been ignored for too long.

While local representatives were absent, Gomez reassured attendees that there was still hope for Kern County, particularly in the fight to protect critical programs like Medicaid and Medi-Cal. "So this is a real fight, and we need all of you to help us win the battle not only in the months to come but in the years to come," Gomez said, calling on the community to stay engaged in the ongoing political struggles that directly affect their lives.

The issues discussed in Bakersfield are far from resolved, and the conversation is set to continue. A follow-up town hall is scheduled for Sunday, March 23rd held by U.S. Representative Ro Khanna.

