Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

L.A. Congressman holds Town Hall with Kern County Residents

Residents of Kern County voiced their frustrations, seeking answers from someone willing to listen.
Congressman Jimmy Gomez traveled from Los Angeles to hear the concerns of Bakersfield residents, offering solutions to federal issues.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Congressman Jimmy Gomez traveled from Los Angeles to hear the concerns of Bakersfield residents, offering solutions to federal issues.

  • Congressman Jimmy Gomez stepped in to address concerns about federal policies and local representation within Kern County.
  • Bakersfield residents, including Roger Anderson, express dissatisfaction with Valadao and Fong's lack of engagement with the community.
  • Despite the absence of local representatives, attendees express a sense of disenfranchisement but hold onto a glimmer of hope for change.

In an effort to address growing concerns in Kern County, Congressman Jimmy Gomez from Los Angeles stepped in to host a town hall meeting in Bakersfield. Residents, frustrated with the lack of attention from local representatives David Valadao and Vince Fong, turned to Gomez for answers on key federal issues.
The town hall, which took place at the IBEW hall in Bakersfield, centered on a variety of topics, including the policies implemented under the Trump administration. Congressman Gomez expressed his concerns about the impact of these policies on the working class. "They’re cutting programs that the American working man and woman rely on, rely on!" said Gomez, speaking passionately to a crowd of attentive residents.

Many in attendance voiced their frustrations, particularly with Valadao and Fong, who were notably absent from the meeting. Residents hoped to raise their concerns directly with their local representatives, but neither had shown up to the town hall.

Roger Anderson, a Bakersfield resident, shared his sentiments on the situation. "Our representatives, especially on the Republican side, are not gonna listen to us. Ok we’re just not gonna do you have no reason for everything to go exactly where they want," said Anderson, highlighting his disillusionment with the lack of engagement from local lawmakers.

23 ABC reached out to both the Valadao and Fong offices for a comment but, as of news time, had not received any response.

Despite the frustrations, Anderson acknowledged that the town hall was a welcome opportunity for dialogue, though he feels it shouldn't have been necessary. "Yes, there’s a glimmer of hope from LA, but overall I feel disenfranchised, and I think everyone else here probably does too," he said, reflecting the sentiment of many in the room who felt their voices had been ignored for too long.

While local representatives were absent, Gomez reassured attendees that there was still hope for Kern County, particularly in the fight to protect critical programs like Medicaid and Medi-Cal. "So this is a real fight, and we need all of you to help us win the battle not only in the months to come but in the years to come," Gomez said, calling on the community to stay engaged in the ongoing political struggles that directly affect their lives.

The issues discussed in Bakersfield are far from resolved, and the conversation is set to continue. A follow-up town hall is scheduled for Sunday, March 23rd held by U.S. Representative Ro Khanna.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/20/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 46°

6%

Friday

03/21/2025

Mostly Clear

71° / 48°

6%

Saturday

03/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 52°

6%

Sunday

03/23/2025

Mostly Clear

75° / 54°

6%

Monday

03/24/2025

Clear

85° / 58°

4%

Tuesday

03/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

89° / 60°

4%

Wednesday

03/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

85° / 56°

12%

Thursday

03/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

70° / 48°

17%