Labor Day: A family's day at Kern River Campgrounds

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Manuel Padilla and his family enjoy a relaxing day at the river and reflect on the importance of Labor Day.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern River is always a popular holiday weekend destination and Labor Day is no different. I've talked with one family to see what Labor Day means to them.

Manuel Padilla is usually at work on a Monday afternoon but today is different. This Monday, Manuel and his family are celebrating a day at the river.

"Being from Los Angeles, it kind of broke the routine, it's a little different, it's a different vibe, it's calm." He said.

Manuel, brought his family, several generations, to Bakersfield. He tells me him and his family are Relaxing, singing, and playing soccer at the river. Manuel says, Labor Day is special

"Being from a third-world country, holidays, in general, was special. For us, my dad was always working, mom was always working, and usually holidays were the only days we had off." He said.

Manuel says, he enjoyed his day off, but it's all about making memories with his family. "Just spend time together with the family. When you grow up you don't always have the luxury to do that because you're always working but when you can, you can go back to those traditions."

