Laptops and internet are helping families take the next step forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Through a partnership between the emPOWERment Foundation and AT&T, underserved students and families are gaining access to essential technology to support their education.



Over 100 laptops were distributed Saturday at Greater Harvest Christian Center to students and families in need.

This marks the third year of the initiative, with 50 laptops distributed the first year, 200 the second, and 125 this year.

Many students previously had limited or no access to reliable technology, often relying on after-school tutoring sessions to use computers.

More than 100 laptops were distributed Saturday to students and families in need at the Greater Harvest Christian Center, part of a growing effort to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities.

“This year, they gave me 125 laptops. Last year, it was 200. The first year, they gave me 50,” said Dess Perkins, founder of the emPOWERment Foundation. The foundation partnered with AT&T to provide the devices and internet access.

The initiative aims to equip students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. Among the recipients was Joselyn Garcia, who received her first laptop.

“In a way, it’s relieving that financial burden and helping me just go to the next step,” Garcia said.

Garcia, who is preparing to attend college out of state, said the laptop and free internet access will be essential for communicating with her family and staying connected with her professors and classmates.

“Everything’s online now. I’ll need this laptop for Zoom meetings, for school, and to keep in touch with home,” she said.

Jayden Bailey, another recipient and recent high school graduate, echoed the importance of having reliable access to technology.

“I haven’t had a lot of time or access before,” Bailey said. “To use the internet, I’d have to stay after school or during tutoring just to get to a computer. Now I’ll be able to go home and do my work in a place where I’m comfortable.”

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, 41% of low-income households in the state still lack full digital access, meaning they do not have both a reliable internet connection and a device.

“Without a laptop or Wi-Fi, it’s kind of difficult to do your assignments, finals, or even email your professors,” said Andres Ramirez, another recipient. “You’re very limited in what you can do without technology.”

Organizers said they hope initiatives like this not only support educational access but also help close the persistent digital gap in California.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

