Latina Maternal Health Fair connects Kern County families with resources

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 4th Annual Latina Maternal Health Fair was held at Cal State University, Bakersfield, bringing together families and health advocates.



Organizers aim to empower mothers through education, access to care, and a strong community network.

Alissa Avilahansen, a midwife assistant with Marivette Torres, emphasized the importance of access to maternal resources.

“In our community we have a lot of mothers who don’t know what resources there are out there, so having an event like this gives an opportunity for them to see all the resources that we have here in Bakersfield,” Avilahansen said.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Avilahansen said it’s crucial for new and expecting mothers to understand their bodies and events like this help provide that education.

“So normally our pelvis, it’s really dynamic and we have joints back here at each side of our sacrum and our pubic bone,” she added.

Families from across Kern County attended the fair, including Kirsten Holder, who recently gave birth to her first child.

“You know what, I’m 34 and this is my first baby, you know? I mean, I didn’t realize that was the event of a lifetime,” Holder said.

Holder said the moment is deeply personal, sharing that she is now 30 days sober after battling drug addiction since she was 14, a life change she made for her baby daughter.

“Life is different once you have a baby. It is not about you anymore,” she said.

Others, like Lena Bazan, attended in support of causes that hit close to home. Bazan said she came in memory of her cousin, who died during pregnancy due to hospital negligence.

“You know, like I said, [I'm] here to support the cause of today’s events and, like I said, people need to be aware. You know, your life is only one life you wanna live it to the fullest,” Bazan said.

Organizers said they hope the fair continues to empower mothers with access to care, education, and community, helping to ensure healthier futures for families across Kern County.

