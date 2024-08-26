League of Dreams: Excitement builds for upcoming basketball season

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Offering about a dozen different athletic programs, League of Dreams recently kicked off their basketball season with a tip-off event on Sunday.



The adaptive sports programs are designed for individuals with special needs diagnoses, including cognitive, intellectual, or physical disabilities, ages 5 to 22.

The League now offers a dozen different athletic programs, serving over 800 athletes in Kern County.

The official season starts on September 8th and ends in October.

The League of Dreams is geared up for a slam dunk this year with their basketball tip-off event on Sunday, designed exclusively for children with disabilities. This initiative is all about giving every child a chance to play.

“We have a lot of athletes who play in Special Olympics, who come from the TIL program, and then who are in other organizations in Kern County, the more the merrier I’d like to say we just want to get them out and get them involved,” says Kayla Nelson.

Kayla Nelson, executive director of League of Dreams, says what began with just 50 participants in 2007 has now grown to 150 athletes, just for their basketball team alone.

Many gathered at the Riverlakes Community Center gymnasium to celebrate the new season. This included Jennifer Sommer, who came to watch her son, a three-year participant in the league.

“It gave him the confidence and boosted his ego, like I can do this,” says Jennifer Sommer.

Sommer told me that her son, Christopher, was born with Arthrogryposis, a condition causing joint contractures, and in his case, without biceps muscles. But that doesn’t stop this 15-year-old athlete from doing what he loves.

“It’s actually fun, you get to meet a lot of new people, and a lot of new people that have different type of things going on with them, you get to learn a lot about them, I think it’s pretty cool,” says Christopher Mora.

He tells me that being part of the League of Dreams has boosted his confidence, leading him to explore and try new things.

“I’m gonna join my high school team, I’m gonna do special Olympics, see how far it takes me” continues Christopher.

Christopher’s determination helps him tackle challenges, and his positive attitude inspires him.

“Every kid is different and he does not let Arthrogryposis stop him,” continues Jennifer.

Officials from the League of Dreams told me that the season officially kicks off on September 8th.

