Legislators join the fight against the closure of Kern County FSA building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — DOGE originally planned on closing the FSA building in Bakersfield which would affect thousands of Kern County farmers. Legislators have joined the fight to defend the building and community.



According to the KC Farm Bureau Kern County is ranked number one in agriculture production in the country.

Over 2500 residents in Kern County are farm workers. If the building is closed that will force them to have to travel to Visalia or Lancaster for their farm services.

The Kern County Farm Bureau has sent out over a hundred letters to different legislators in Kern County and surrounding areas, asking for their support in keeping this facility open.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Farm Service Agency has been under review to see whether the building will be closed or continue to finish its contract. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Recently Senator Schiff wrote a letter to Congress emphasizing the importance of this facility.

According to the Kern County Farm Bureau closure of the FSA building in Bakersfield would have a huge impact on the farmers across the county. DOGE is trying to close this facility, but the community is fighting back.

Rachel Nettleton Executive Director with the Kern County Farm Bureau said "Its extremely important to have these resources available for our farmers and ranchers. It gives them a place to build those relationships with people in the office, to be able to ask those questions on how to fill out their application. Technology can't beat that in person feeling sometimes."

Rachel tells me the bureau has sent out close to 200 letters to legislators across Kern County and surrounding areas to think twice about this closure. There may still be a chance that the FSA in Kern County might be spared.

In a statement sent over from the USDA it reads in part " Secretary Rollins has made it clear that she has no plans to close FSA county offices that serve farmers across the country. We have identified certain offices including Bakersfield and Salinas as critical offices and have asked GSA to rescind the office closure notification."

"We are a big city with a small-town feeling. The impact that this can cause in our community with it being number one in the nation for agricultural production. It would be exponential if this office closed and not in a good way. We are extremely grateful for everyone who has helped." said Nettleton

The closure has prompted responses from multiple government officials. Senator Schiff has urged the Trump Administration to rescind their offer to close the facility, due to Kern County producing so much produce yearly. The top three commodities produced in Kern County are grapes, citrus fruits, and pistachios all bringing in over one billion dollars in 2023.

"We all eat food, we all wear clothes. The more our community can support our agriculture, especially with us being the number one in the nation. We need everybody support." said Nettleton

Organizers are hoping the more pressure they put on government officials, the better their chances of keeping this service in Bakersfield. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



