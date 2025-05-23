Life coaching emerges as a creative solution for mental health issues in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. KERO — Surrounded by the rustle of trees and the calm of nature, Whitley Robinson is taking a unique approach to mental wellness—as a life coach with Janell Johnson.

Whitley Robinson, a life coach, offers an alternative approach to mental health in Kern County.

Robinson emphasizes the importance of affirmations and personal empowerment in her coaching sessions.

The lack of mental health resources in the community has led to increased psychological distress.

Life coaching differs from therapy by focusing on goal-setting and personal growth rather than clinical treatment.

Whitley Robinson,"So we are going to do our affirmations—before we begin, take a deep breath in..."

As they practice what Johnson needs Affirmations.

Robinson,"I want you to repeat these words after me I am enough I am beautiful.

Janell Johnson repeats,"I am beautiful I am enough."

Whitley began her coaching journey online in 2017 through her company, Myra Media. Her passion comes from personal experience, particularly witnessing the stigma surrounding mental health in minority communities.

Robinson,"We are taught to survive—and survival is tough. It's gritty. It's oppressive. People say, 'I don't have time.' My grandmother from Jamaica? She didn't have time to talk about feelings. Feelings don't put food on the table."

According to the last Kern Family Medical Needs Assessment in 2019, 12% of adults in Kern County experienced serious psychological distress in the past year.

For teens, that number was 4%. A key factor? A lack of local resources and mental health conversations within families.

That's where Robinson steps in—offering guidance through lived experience and practical tools.

She supported client Janell Johnson during a season of change—fresh out of college and facing self-doubt and uncertainty.

Johnson adds,"I didn't have the confidence. I doubted myself and couldn't move forward. Whitley really helped by encouraging me—giving me the confidence I needed."

Whitley Robinson explains that while life coaching and therapy are similar, they serve different purposes.

Therapy addresses mental health clinically—through diagnoses and treatment. Life coaching focuses on setting goals, creating routines, and empowering individuals with tools for growth.

Robinson stresses,"I'm here to help unravel the trauma. What boundaries can we set? What books should we read? What jobs should we apply for? What business could you start?"

You can connect with Whitley Robinson through her website at Myrie Media Group.

