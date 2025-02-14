Watch Now
LIVE: Despite stormy weather overnight, major roadways remain open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday brought heavy rainfall throughout Kern County, however despite some rockslides in the canyon, major roadways including the 178 remain open Friday morning.

While a Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Lake Isabella, the roads up to the mountain community are clear just in time for Kernville's annual Whiskey Flat Days.

Organizers Thursday said despite the stormy weather they plan to move forward with activities as long as possible. If anything changes they will update the public through social media.

Caltrans prepared for canyon impacts with several heavy duty utility trucks on standby to push debris out the roadway if needed, which came in handy Friday morning as CHP reported rocks falling and blocking the east and westbound lanes of the 178 near Democrat Road. The roadway was cleared in a matter of hours without impacting traffic.

As for the Grapevine, no major crashes were reported and the roadway is open for travelers heading into Valentine's Day weekend. However, a wind advisory is still in effect for southern mountain communities and CHP is urging drivers to use caution over Grapevine, especially those in high-capacity vehicles.

The storm system is set to bring scattered showers but will likely clear up throughout Friday afternoon.

