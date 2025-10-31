Local 101-year-old WWII Veteran returns to the Battle of the Bulge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This December marks 81 years since the Battle of the Bulge — one of the most significant battles of World War II. And now, a local 101-year-old veteran who fought in that battle is returning to Europe for the first time since 1945.

“I’ve never been so glad to see the U.S. in my life.” Bill Galaspie said.

Nearly eight decades ago, Bill Galaspie was a 19-year-old soldier fighting through the Battle of the Bulge — one of the deadliest battles of World War II. He remembers it as if it happened yesterday.

“I was on what they call an M16 half-track — had a torque in the back end with four machine guns. The other squad had an M15 with two machine guns and a 37-millimeter cannon.” Galaspie said.

I sat down with Bill to hear his stories about serving in the Army. Now, at 101 years old, he’s preparing to return to Europe for the first time since 1945 — traveling with local historian Arnold Martinez.

The two will visit battlefields in Belgium and Luxembourg — places Bill helped liberate nearly 80 years ago.

For Bill, it’s more than a trip — it’s a chance to remember the friends who never made it home.

“She handed me my discharge and 300 dollars and said, ‘You’re a free man.’ Then she said, ‘You’re a civilian,’ and I couldn’t wait to get on that bus to go home.” He said.

Historian Arnold Martinez has interviewed many veterans across the western United States — but he says this trip, and this story, are especially meaningful. “This trip means a lot — especially to be able to take a local veteran back, knowing he hasn’t been back since ’45. After interviewing over 200 World War II veterans, this is the cherry on top of the cake. That winter, in ’44 and ’45, was the coldest Europe had seen in over 100 years — so we’re hoping it’s not as cold this time.”

For Bill, this trip is more than a return to Europe — it’s a chance to walk the same ground he once fought on, remember the friends he lost, and honor the legacy they left behind. “Kinda looking forward to going back over, see what it looks like now. It’s been a little over 80 years since I was there, but I know it’s bound to change a lot.” He said.

The trip is set for December 9th through the 17th — and both Bill and Arnold say they’re excited for this journey.

