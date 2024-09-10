Local artist paints the walls of Mercy House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the halls of Mercy House, art on the walls is what makes the guests feel at home. One local artist is making sure the walls have a message through her art.



Local artist Juliee Gonzalez paints Mercy House to make it lively for the unhoused.

Art has a positive impact on mental health in vulnerable situations.

Juliee Gonzalez, a former shelter resident, wanted to bring hope and dignity to the guests.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"With each different mural, we were able to bring certain emotions based on the room itself."

Juliee Gonzalez started doing art professionally during the pandemic.

She says whether it's a sketch on a piece of paper or painting on a canvas, she's been an artist all her life.

"Breaking away from your entrapment that we can always feel in regards to our circumstances."

And this project hits a little close to home, as she's experienced a time in her life living in shelters herself.

"When I had my experience I wished I had seen a lot more artwork in the facility."

She wanted her work to speak to the guests who enter the shelter bringing the message of hope and dignity to each of them.

As with many submissions, it caught the eye of the regional manager.

"The murals have a very calming effect in the shelters, they calm people, they inspire people, they dare people to dream."

A message that resonates with those who enter the halls of the Mercy house.

"It's been something that I love doing"

Gonzalez continues her journey as her next project is at Bakersfield College.

