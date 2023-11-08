Local family finds racial slur typed on Chick-fil-A receipt, company apologizes

Video shows Chick-fil-A, receipt with alleged racial slur typed on it, and family discussing incident.

A local mother is speaking out after a family trip to Chick-fil-A ended with what appeared to be a racial slur on her son’s receipt.

The company says the accused employee has been fired and issues an apology.

“In this day and age it’s a form of discrimination,” said Lisa Childress, a local mother. “Anyone with common sense would know you don’t never type something like that and describe someone like that.”

Childress said one of her son’s favorite restaurants is Chick-fil-A, or at least it was until October 20.

“He said mom look at this, the lady that handed me the food didn’t want to say out the name and then asked me what the order was.”

The name typed out on the receipt is what caught their attention. Next to guest was a word similar to a racial slur.

Childress said her son was so upset he left without even getting the entire order, so she went in to bring it to the manager's attention. She said the manager had seen the word on the screen, but was confused by the spelling. Childress said she told the manager her son's name is Legend.

"It's no where even close, there's no way to even get those two mixed up," she said.

We reached out to Chick-fil-A who offered a statement saying:

“At Chick-fil-A Bakersfield, we strive to treat all guests with honor, dignity, and respect. After looking into the situation, I terminated the individual involved and spoke with the guest to offer my sincerest apology.” Local Owner/Operator Troy Hess, Chick-fil-A Bakersfield

Childress and her family said for them the issue goes beyond the restaurant.

“I think nowadays people use that word like it’s a fad and it’s ok but it’s not ok, it’s offensive," Childress said. “Your actions, you’re accountable for, and when it comes to crossing boundaries, it’s basic common sense.”

While they hope to put this incident behind them, they hope their message will continue to spread through the community..

