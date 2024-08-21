Local food pantries, churches struggle to keep up with on-going vandalism, crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield has a number of food distribution sites to help those most in need struggling to fill their pantries, but even these sites aren’t immune to the rising criminal activity that’s hitting our streets.



Reverend Tudy-Hamilton has been the pastor of Cain for that last two years. She said recently the increase in break-ins, vandalism, and even arson has made it more difficult to provide for the community they serve.

Down the street, Stay Focused Ministries said they had to put up an iron fence to keep their facility safe. On Brundage Lane, Brenda Jean’s Sober Living recently had their catalytic converter stolen from their food bank u-haul.

“It was at Cain, and I heard it through the grapevine, that they were broken into,” said Charles Munoz, a local senior resident who relies on food distribution sites on the east side to help supplement his grocery list.

“Being a senior citizen myself, and disabled and on a low income, it’s important," he said.

While Munoz is aware of the rising rates of petty crime like vandalism, it’s now hitting close to home for him as some of his local distribution spots have now been targeted.

“We have twice a month when we give food to the community, they’ve broken into that building three times," said Reverend Mercedes Tudy-Hamilton, Pastor of Cain Memorial A.M.E Church.

"We know we are located in a part of the city where there’s a lot of homeless, and they need these services," she said.

The reverend said it’s not just them dealing with on-going crimes. In fact, all along California Avenue local ministries and non-profits are feeling the impact, including Mount Zion Baptist, who Reverend Tudy-Hamilton said has been vandalized in the past.

“They got a grant to paint their church and as soon as it was painted, the graffiti came like that,” she said.

“This can’t happen," Munoz said. "Not only the homeless, us who need this food, I can get by but what about the homeless?”

These crimes go beyond just our local food pantries. CAPK's Food Bank last year had 11 catalytic converters stolen, costing them over $25,000 to replace and even more to invest in an electric fence and new camera system.

Reverend Tudy-Hamilton said they’ve been investing in better security measures like an iron rod fence, but they’re battling against the constant crime.

“Someone rammed the chain-linked fence maybe two weeks ago and took someone of the equipment from the contractor that is putting up the iron fence,” she said.

Munoz said he hopes more attention and support can come to these local distribution sites, sharing their importance not only for the food they provide.

“Like a camaraderie there, and it’s a friendship that you have with these people,” he said.

For more information about different food distributions and when they’re taking place, you can call 2-1-1.

