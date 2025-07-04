Local nonprofit rescues hundreds of abandoned dogs across the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local nonprofit Friends for Abandoned Dogs has rescued over 500 abandoned canines since 2022, with volunteers maintaining 60 feeding stations across the county to care for strays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local nonprofit organization is making a significant impact in the lives of abandoned dogs throughout the county, providing care and new opportunities for strays.

Friends for Abandoned Dogs has rescued over 500 dogs since its founding in June 2022, with volunteers working tirelessly to feed and rescue abandoned canines in rural areas.

"As you can see, a lot of the stations that we have set up are in the rural areas near canals, near orchards, because this is where we find most of the dogs out in these areas," Janet Armentor said.

Starting as early as 5 a.m., volunteers begin their routes, visiting approximately 60 feeding stations scattered across the county. These stations, like one near Lamont, provide fresh food and water for dogs three times a week.

While visiting their stations, volunteers often encounter dogs in need, which can extend the time they spend in the field.

"I cannot tell you how many dead dogs we have found on that stretch of road—in bags, burned, dismembered," Sandy Giurlani said.

"We have to assess the situation, right, and try to figure out what we're going to do to try to get that dog out of that situation if we can," Armentor said.

When possible, the organization takes in dogs and places them with foster caregivers like Aimee Robb, who serves as both a feeder and foster for several dogs.

"I just got really passionate about wanting to save them, and so I just started getting little side jobs and earning my own money, and with my own money, I created this little side yard," Robb said.

Anyone interested in volunteering, fostering, or donating to the organization can contact Bakersfield Strays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

