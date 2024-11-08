Local organizations look to bring community to mothers in-need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pregnancy can be difficult time for mothers and fathers, especially if they don't have a strong community surrounding and supporting them. That's why organizations here in town like the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern, offer more than just financial assistance.



Our 23ABC community baby shower will kick off at our studios on November 21.

November 19 and 20, our partners at Anthem will be accepting drop off donations at their welcome center on White Lane.

"Embrace Grace was more intimate in the way that it redirects your life," said Jackeline Romero

When Romero came to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, she was nervous she would be all alone in her pregnancy. At only 17, she wasn't sure if she would be able to handle it.

When some come in they may feel very much alone.

At the pregnancy center, Romero was connected with Jozi Reed, a local Embrace Grace group leader. Reed said at Embrace Grace, they know there can sometimes be a stigma surrounding young or single mothers, and so they work to offer them a sense of community and safety.

"Understanding their responsibilities but also the values of the job they doing and it's just so great for them to have one another," Reed said.

Aracely Garcia went through the program and was mentored by Reed during her pregnancy.

"It was a big difference and I didn't know there were these type of support programs here," Garcia said.

Now after having her fourth child, she's not only found success in motherhood but ready to start the next step in her life—a new career.

"It's exciting, you know being out of the work field it's exciting to go back in," she said.

Reed said there are 8 Embrace Grace support groups in Bakersfield, and the mothers go through 11 weeks of study and support. Then at the end, the center and group throw a baby shower for the mothers. Romero said not only did the group help her feel confident during her pregnancy, but made her hopeful for the future.

"That mentality of like oh okay I will I'm able to do this by myself, with or without anybody," Romero said.

