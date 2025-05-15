Local pharmacist questions Trump’s 30-day executive order to lower drug prices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rising prescription drug prices, local pharmacists are questioning federal policies, like Donald Trump's executive order aimed at lowering drug costs. But, uncertainties linger within the pharmaceutical industry.



Trump signs an executive order mandating drug makers to lower prescription drug costs within 30 days, this order still needs to be passed.

The order aims to establish price targets that would allow Americans to pay less for medications.

Altmiller advocates for regulating pharmacy benefit managers to ensure fair pricing for independent pharmacies.

Concerns arise about reimbursement changes that could negatively impact independent pharmacies and their patients.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dr. Liz Altmiller has been a pharmacist since 2013, at Your Drug Store advocating for the health care of others.

She says she has seen the changes over the years in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Liz Altmiller says, "It used to be a lot easier to get reimbursements before; it wasn't as challenging to get certain medications."

This is one of the many impacts that Dr. Altmiller and her patients have felt as prescription drug costs rise.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to lower prescription drug costs.

This directs the Department of Health and Human Services to come up with price targets within 30 days with the "Most-Favored-Nation" price.

By trading with foreign countries, the goal is to have Americans pay less and bypass the middleman, beneficiary pharmacy managers that manage drug manufacturers.

But Altmiller believes there are better ways to reduce costs.

Dr. Liz Altmiller says, "Approaching pharmacy beneficiary managers, forcing them to become regulated and making their operations transparent."

She claims it's the beneficiary managers that set unfair costs that she and patients can't keep up with.

Dr. Liz Altmiller says, "I would love to see drugs be the same price for chain pharmacies vs independent pharmacies vs hospitals; if it's an equal playing field across the board, I feel like that would be fair." I asked her, "So what problems do you anticipate pharmacies seeing if this were to go into effect?"

Dr. Liz Altmiller responds, "The main issue that I see would be changes in reimbursement that would happen faster."

This would make the drugs on the shelf worth less for her to sustain business, and the costs would rise for her patients.

As she explains to me, she says the price of the medications would be worth less, decreasing her cost for prescription medications.

Despite the current uncertainty surrounding the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Liz Altmiller continues to question these policies as she is waiting to see how this plays out.



