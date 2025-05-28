Local reps defend Medicaid reforms in federal budget bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Republican congressmen Vince Fong and David Valadao are responding to growing scrutiny from Kern County residents after voting in favor of a controversial federal budget bill that includes major changes to public health programs.



Local Republican congressmen Vince Fong and David Valadao are responding to growing scrutiny from Kern County residents after voting in favor of a controversial federal budget bill that includes major changes to public health programs.

The bill — dubbed the "Big, Beautiful Bill” — passed the U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday. It includes new work requirements for Medicaid recipients and tighter eligibility restrictions for public assistance programs, which experts say could threaten healthcare access for rural and low-income communities across the Central Valley.

For weeks, protests have taken place across the region, including outside Valadao’s office in Bakersfield. Advocates say the changes risk stripping vulnerable residents of essential medical coverage.

Congressman Fong defended the bill, saying the goal is to preserve Medicaid for future generations.

“We’re trying to modernize Medicaid to ensure its solvency,” Fong said. “We can’t allow all immigrants to get benefits. We’re putting in Clinton-era work requirements to promote self-sufficiency, and we’re checking eligibility.”

Fong and Valadao both voted in favor of the measure, which also includes temporary tax cuts for service workers and overtime pay. However, it imposes funding cuts and new restrictions on programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“There’s no cut to Medicare,” Fong said. “When it comes to Medicaid, at the end of the day, we’re ensuring there’s solvency. California had to take out a $3 billion emergency loan because they can’t cover Medicaid costs. That’s a serious problem.”

Democratic leaders have pushed back strongly. State Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains submitted a resolution to censure California’s House Republicans, arguing the Medicaid reforms would negatively affect tens of thousands of residents.

Bains claims that the cuts would impact more than 61,000 people in Fong’s district and 90,000 in Valadao’s.

“Instead of standing up for us, our Republican delegation sold us out,” Bains said in a statement.

Valadao responded to the criticism, saying the reforms are targeted and won’t harm those in need.

"I mean, that's just not true, and that's the reality of the situation," Valadao said. "No one's gonna be kicked off of anything. What's gonna happen is is if people want to continue to be on, they have to go and start looking for work, the ones who are able bodied."

Fong echoed the message.

“We understand how vital Medicaid is,” he said. “Our goal is to strengthen and modernize the program so that it still exists years from now.”

The budget bill is now under consideration in the U.S. Senate. Valadao said he expects revisions will be made and the bill will be sent back to the House, but GOP leaders are hopeful the final version will reach President Trump’s desk by July.

