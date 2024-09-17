Local sisters partner with community organizations to start foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hernandez sisters are helping the community with the help of local organizations.



Hernenadez sisters who were previously interviewed used money out of their own pockets to feed the unhoused.

The sisters are now partnered with CAPK and St. Vincent De Paul.

Today they filled up 4 carts of food with their partnership to drive the streets, and feed the unhoused.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gilma Hernandez is excited to share, "They are helping us with fresh ingredients and all that we need to make more meals, we can reach more people now."

With a new menu they now cook meals like chicken with sauce, potatoes, rice and beans. The next meal on the menu is enchiladas.

They say they used to spend 150 on food plus gas expenses to drop the meals off to the unhoused, now with CAPK's help they have the freedom to add to their menu

Norma Monterroza says,"We save the money for gas because we go places to find the people to give the food"

Blaine Hodge with CAPKreached out to the sisters after hearing about their story, making the sisters feel like they were on the right path to help the community

Blaine Hodge said,"They are actually searching for them you know and these people are the last of the lost of the least of people at least and so the fact that they were seeing that need of wanting to fill it really touched me. "

As they filled up four carts full of food, the Hernandez sisters tell me they want to continue the journey by starting a foundation.

They tell me that they are in the process of getting their permit so they can reach more people in the Bakersfield community dealing with food insecurity.

Norma Monterroza shares, "When you help somebody who really needs food or, something that you have in your hands, and give it to them you.

If you want to help those dealing with food insecurity you can TEXT "FEEDKERN" 50155.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

