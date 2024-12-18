BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Local veteran opens first Veteran Chamber of Commerce in Kern County

Edward Robinson aims to support veteran-owned businesses with technical assistance and social service referrals.

Edward Robinson, a local veteran, has started the first Veteran Chamber of Commerce in Kern County.

Robinson served as a second infiltration soldier from 2004 to 2012 and wants to give back to fellow veterans.

The Chamber offers technical assistance, certifications, and referrals to social service agencies for veteran-owned businesses.

Nolan London, another veteran, is using the Chamber's support to start an air conditioning and refrigeration business with his son.

The Chamber also provides services to non-veterans for a fee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The title Veteran is no stranger to Edward Robinson.

He says he served from 2004 to 2012 as a second infiltration soldier in Washington.

Now that he's back in Bakersfield, he wanted to give back to others in similar positions.

Edward Robinson explains,"We take the hand of the veteran in order to let them know hey we know you're transitioning it's going to be ok."

Robinson started the Veteran Chamber of Commerce in Bakersfield, and for him adapting to society was easy because of the post 911 GI bill service where he was able to get a post secondary education but others weren't as fortunate.

Robinson shares,"In those communities there were organizations that supported me but that's not the case for a lot of veterans a lot of vets get out with PTSD they don't have the support there really isn't someone there showing them the way."

That's where the veteran Chamber of Commerce comes into play.

Robinson adds,"We offer technical assistance, help with certifications we offer wrap around support and referrals to social services agencies different agencies that support veteran owned businesses."

But it's not just Robinson as part of these efforts, he also works with Nolan London who wants to start an Air condition refrigeration contract business with his son helping him identify his veteran disabled business benefits.

London expresses, "We don't have too many air condition refrigeration contractors in California and you don't have too many your people trying to really look into getting into the air conditioning refrigeration."

Wanting to sustain a family legacy through his veteran benefits.

London addresses,"I wanted to give him a heads up on really how to get going in this business and hopefully get him some decent contracts so we can really build our business."

Robinson tells me his support isn't just limited to veterans as there is a fee for non-veterans.

