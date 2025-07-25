Local veterans resource event aims to ease civilian transition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans returning to civilian life often face a maze of challenges — from navigating benefits and accessing mental health services to securing employment and finding community. A new symposium at Bakersfield College is hoping to change that.

Set to take place on August 8, the event is a collaborative effort by the County Veterans Collaborative, Bakersfield College, and several local partners, aiming to connect service members with the tools and support systems they need as early as possible.

“The whole purpose we're here is for those people who raise their right hand,” said Jenny Frank, Director of Veteran Services and Programs at Bakersfield College. “Many places they go, it’ll be confusing and challenging. We want to make that transition and that journey a little bit easier for them.”

The symposium will be hosted inside the Vernon P. Venezuela Veterans Resource Center at Bakersfield College — a building named in honor of the late Vietnam veteran and renowned advocate for veterans’ services both in Kern County and across the nation. Venezuela, often referred to as the “godfather of veterans care” locally, was instrumental in founding Kern County’s Vet Center and expanding access to PTSD treatment and personalized support for veterans.

Inside the center, veterans are invited to mark their service on a map using colored pins — each one representing a military branch and location of deployment. It’s a symbolic gesture in a space meant to empower and connect those who’ve served.

“Oftentimes, veterans have that imposter syndrome. They don’t feel like they belong on a college campus,” said Frank. “But it’s up to us, as a community, to let them know they do.”

The upcoming symposium will feature a keynote address from Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, as well as breakout sessions with nine veteran-focused organizations. A dozen additional groups — including Honor Flight Kern County and the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery — will also be participating.

What sets this event apart, organizers say, is its local-first approach. More than 250 veterans who transitioned directly into Kern County over the past year received personalized invitations to attend.

“The goal is to capture those veterans, bring them together, connect them with resources, connect them with their community,” said Frank.

While the event is geared toward newly returned service members, all veterans, dependents, and community members are invited to attend.

