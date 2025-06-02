Local workshops aim to protect Kern’s water future

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local workshops in Kern County are educating residents about new groundwater regulations to help protect and sustain the region’s water supply.



GSA is hosting public meetings to gather opinions on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

The meetings aim to address residents' main concerns regarding groundwater management.

SGMA impacts various stakeholders, including homeowners, farmers, and business owners.

Public awareness is crucial to prevent surprises related to water access and costs.

Residents are encouraged to participate and voice their opinions on groundwater issues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County residents have a chance to learn about new groundwater regulations that could affect local water supplies. I'm Madi Vollmer. Local agencies are hosting community workshops to explain how the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act works—and why it matters to you.

The act, also known as SGMA, is a California law that requires local water agencies to manage groundwater to prevent overuse and water scarcity.

As I continue to learn more about SGMA, I’ve been informing the community about each step the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies are taking. Now, those agencies are asking for the public’s input.

Dan Bartel, Engineer Manager at RRB, says: "SGMA requires that we coordinate not just amongst the public agencies, but with the public—because in the public, there are so many private pumpers. We're required to get input from those beneficial users and incorporate their opinions, thoughts, questions, and concerns into our plans so we can, as a community, reach sustainability by 2040."

Starting last summer, GSAs held workshops across Kern County. More recently, they’ve been hosting pop-up events—going to the community rather than waiting for the community to come to them.

Bartel says "I would say quality was the biggest concern—drought protection. What happens if we go through multiple years of drought? Also, folks living in rural communities—their jobs are largely dependent on agriculture, and they want to make sure the ag industry is solid, firm, and sustainable going forward, because that’s where they draw their income."

GSAs are using these opportunities to inform the public on the basics of SGMA and the updates being made to the sustainability plans.

Bartel adds "There’s going to be a demand reduction that will have to happen, so there will be agricultural fields going out of production. And the last thing we want is for people to be surprised by all these changes."

The next public workshop on groundwater management will be held June 3rd at 6 PM at the MLK Community Center.

