Loudon Elementary students collect donations to support LA wildfire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Loudon Elementary students and teachers are collecting donations for LA wildfire victims.



Items include toiletries, stuffed animals, and hygiene products.

Fifth-graders Yadira Garcia and Benjamin Serratl are actively participating in the project.

Garcia and Serratl shared their enthusiasm and supportive messages for the fire victims.

Donations will be delivered to City Serve to aid affected communities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students and teachers at Loudon Elementary School are working together to extend a hand to the fire victims in the LA wildfires.

Vanessa Hockley is a 5th-grade teacher at Louden Elementary School.

She says the raging fires in the Los Angeles area visibly impacted her students.

Hockley shares,"They told me one day Miss Hockley, our families are really sad because of fires we already had a program set in place a project ready but we switched it because of how they felt about it."

So classrooms are collecting toiletries, stuffed animals, hygiene products, and more as 5th grader Yadira Garcia tells me why she wants to help through there Positivity Project.

Garcia explains, "When we give them all these plushies toys and the hygiene products they will feel a little better and they will keep going on."

Garcia also shares with me her excitement to give back.

"These are one of the projects I'm gonna give back also this card I made this card all by hand and with drawings."

She isn't the only one giving back as another 5th grader Benjamin Serratl writes letters to the fire victims, sending them a supportive message.

Serratl expresses,"I would write something like, I hope you get your house back and you're happier when you get it back."

As he's still working on the letter, he tells me words of encouragement he wants to share.

"If they fall just help them back up if they're really hurt just help them so they can be happy."

Loudon Elementary will be collecting donations from the community and dropping them off to City Serve who will be heading up to communities devastated by the fires.

The public is welcome to join Loudon Elementary at their positivity project expo on March 14th that will showcase how these donations impacted communities of the LA wildfires.

