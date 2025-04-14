Man charged with threatening Kern County Supervisor in series of emails

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 61-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly sending over 100 threatening and explicit emails to Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores and others, prompting an ongoing investigation and upcoming court hearing.



Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores received over 100 threatening emails

61-year-old Kahn Parrish Buzzard charged with 3 felonies

Emails included vulgar language, weapon images, and demands for money

Next court appearance set for April 30

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m standing outside the Kern County Board of Supervisors chambers where one member allegedly received threatening emails. I’m Madi Vollmer, and I obtained the court documents in this case, and here’s what we know.

According to this Kern County Sheriff’s offense report, Kern County Board of Supervisor Jeff Flores received emails that appear to be threatening.

Investigators say this man, 61-year-old Kahn Parrish Buzzard, is the person behind the emails—threatening not only Jeff Flores but also other community members. However, those names were redacted from the report.

Buzzard is charged with three felonies: stalking, criminal threats, and threats against a public official. According to the report, approximately 112 emails were sent. Some of the emails ask for money, while others included pictures of various weapons. The emails also use vulgar language.

23ABC reached out to Jeff Flores, and he sent us this statement:

“Prior to the recent hundred-plus emails from Mr. Parrish Buzzard, neither I nor my staff have ever had any interaction with him.

There are numerous disturbing references in Mr. Buzzard's emails. The charges are severe, and I am grateful to the District Attorney for pursuing the charges to the fullest extent of the law.

I am always committed to serving all my constituents who reach out for assistance to the best of my ability.” Jeff Flores said.

Buzzard’s next court date is on April 30th.

We reached out to a local criminal defense attorney, Kyle Humphrey, to ask him why a court sometimes orders this kind of hearing. He says attorneys are required to inform the court if they believe their client is incompetent to stand trial.

“Once we do that, it triggers a procedure that the court must follow, and an initial part of the procedure is appointing the psychologist or psychiatrist to do a thorough assessment to advise the court whether he is incompetent—or sometimes malingering or faking it.” Humphrey said.

According to the report, Flores told detectives that these emails caused him great concern and affected his day-to-day operations at his office as well as his personal life. The report also says Supervisor Flores is willing to press charges against Buzzard.

A reminder—according to California Penal Code 653.2, it is unlawful to threaten anyone via electronic communication devices.

