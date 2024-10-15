Man driving car when Kason Guyton was shot testifies in Jonathan Knight trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Closing arguments are expected to begin soon in the Jonathan Knight trial as the prosecution continues calling the last of its witnesses to the stand, including the man who was driving Kason Guyton and his brother on the night they were shot.



On February 23, 2017, Dayvon Vercher was driving down California Avenue and S Street when bullets struck the car. Vercher was driving with his girlfriend’s children in the back seat. The youngest, 5-year-old Guyton, was killed.

On Monday, Vercher was called to testify in Knight’s trial. While he testified that he didn’t remember many details, back in 2017 when 23ABC sat down with Vercher exclusively, he shared what he recalled.

Closing arguments are expected to begin soon in the Jonathan Knight trial as the prosecution continues calling the last of its witnesses to the stand, including the man who was driving Kason Guyton and his brother on the night they were shot.

On February 23, 2017, Dayvon Vercher was driving down California Avenue and S Street when bullets struck the car. Vercher was driving with his girlfriend’s children in the back seat. The youngest, 5-year-old Guyton, was killed.

On Monday, Vercher was called to testify in Knight’s trial. While he testified that he didn’t remember many details, back in 2017 when 23ABC sat down with Vercher exclusively, he shared what he recalled.

“I didn’t see no cars, I didn’t see no people, I didn’t see nothing,” Vercher said in 2017. “You know I wasn’t trying to see nothing. With bullets flying at you, you not trying to see everything.”

During the trial, Prosecutor Eric Smith played a recording of a phone call made by Vercher after his arrest following the shooting. In the call, Vercher is heard talking about taking the boys to the hospital. Vercher testified he didn’t remember that call, but in 2017 he told us a similar story.

"I wrapped Kason first, gave him to the nurses, came back grabbed B.J, ran him in there and then just went back and forth from this room to that room,” Vercher said in 2017.

Smith also questioned Vercher about participating in the East Side Crips, with Vercher responding that he’d not been a member since he was around 14 or 15 years old.

When asked if he believed he was the target of the shooting that night, Vercher testified he did not. Similar to what he said in 2017.

“I don’t think its no old beef because you know, in prison its a different story,” he said in 2017.

Now testimony in this case is nearing an end with investigators Monday sharing details about the West Side Crips and East Side Crips in Bakersfield. Closing arguments are expected to begin as early as Wednesday.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

