Mango Haus are opening more facilities to offer healthier options in Bakersfield

Karen & Johnny Diaz are making it their goal to bring a healthy alternative, while still providing good tasting food to Bakersfield. They plan on making two new facilities that will favor Mango Haus.



There are currently over 200 restaurants in Bakersfield, and less than 1% are considered blue zone certified providing healthy options.

Mango Haus is the first Latin inspired restaurant under the Blue Zone Project.

One location will be similar to a coffee shop, providing quick meals without the dining experience. The second one will be a full functioning restaurant. The owners are planning to open both by summer of 2025.

Mango Haus is bringing a new look to their company. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The company is planning on bringing two new facilities to the community to offer quick easy healthy alternatives around the clock.

Mango haus has been a staple in the community when it comes to an healthier option that doesn't lack the taste. The owners want to provide that experience to all members of Kern County opening one location at a time.

Karen Diaz Owner of Mango Haus said "At Mango Haus we specialize in making sure to offer that flavor in those healthier options. If you are familiar with Bakersfield or Kern County. This is pretty much the pool of unhealthy living or lifestyle. All throughout California Kern County always ranks the highest."

Mango Haus owner Karen & Johnny Diaz want to change just that. According to Yelp, there are over 200 restaurants in Bakersfield. Only 17 of them are considered Blue Zone Certified with means they offer healthy options for the community. Bringing more healthier alternatives to the community can lower the numbers of unhealthy residents.

Melissa Rossiter Senior Marketing Specialist for Blue Zone Project Bakersfield said "We're based on the research of Dan Buettner, who wanted to know why there were certain parts of the world where they had more people living longer healthier lives. They were living in their 90s and 100s, but they were living healthy. They had less chronic diseases, lower health care cost. He wanted to find that secret sauce, and he found out a lot of it was the environment. Their environment kind of nudge them towards those healthier decisions. So we are hoping to recreate that right in here Bakersfield."

The owners are working on opening two new spots to promote a healthier lifestyle throughout the city. Karen tells me the first location will be a quick and go type of facility. Where you can come in, get your pre-cooked meal and leave instead of having to sit in the restaurant. While the second location will be similar to their Truxtun location and provide a dining experience.

"Give healthy a chance. Majority of the time when we say healthy everybody thinks negative about it. Just give it a chance!" said Karen

Johnny tells me he plans to have both facilities open by the end of 2025. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



