Mango Haus: Showing residents of Kern that healthy food can taste good too!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mango Haus originally started in Bakersfield, now they started to expand their franchise across Kern. Owners Johnny & Karen Diaz pride themselves in providing fresh & healthy food for their customers.



Mango Haus currently has two locations, and plan to open their third one in 2025.

Everything they make is made that day, to guarantee the customers taste the freshness of the dish.

Mango Haus holds themselves to a high standard all the way down to their to-go utensils instead of plastic they use potato compost.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mango Haus is a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a twist. Johnny and Karen Diaz have been on a mission to show Kern County that healthy food taste good too. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They originally opened their Bakersfield location and within the last year started growing in Kern County.

With a certain design inside, the owners of Mango Haus say they want you to forget you are in Bakersfield, or Tehachapi and just enjoy the ambiance.

Karen Diaz said "By you eating here with us, we want to emphasize that eating healthy still has flavor. We don't want you to choose something because it looks dry. Its not this bland cardboard that doesn't have any flavor. Choose it because it does have that flavor that's what we tend to focus on and push here.

They pride themselves on healthy cooking showing customers the healthy alternatives to Americas favorite foods. "Just by one customer leaving happy and knowing hey I just made a healthy choice that just warms our hearts. " said Karen

Linda Maxwell who is a customer said "First of all the food is quite elevated and healthy and just right. What really got me is the kindness of the people running it, the staff and owners."

Karen Diaz tells me "When they opened the location, they wanted to make one thing clear, They are here for the community. We believe in collaboration, we believe in working all together. there's no competition!" One of the organizations they work with is Bakersfield Angels, they help kids in the foster care system."

"Helping the foster care youth and letting them know "hey you can be someone you can become someone. The statistics don't unfortunately showcase that, but that doesn't mean it cant happen. Partnering with organizations like that truly mean a lot to us." said Karen

Mango Haus is being recognized by the blue zone project, which is an organization working with Bakersfield community to promote a better place to live, learn, work and play. They are naming Mango Haus the healthiest restaurant in Kern County.

Management tells me they are in the works of opening a third location in Bakersfield in 2025. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

