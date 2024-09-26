MANICURE MAYHEM: Bill expiration means manicurists can't work as independent contractors in 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assembly Bill 5 determines if a worker is an independent contractor or an employee, giving exemptions to certain professions, but manicurists only have the exemption through 2025.



Signed into law in September 2019, AB 5 originally aimed to prevent exploitation of drivers working for ridesharing or food deliver apps by determining if a worker was an independent contractor or an employee.

Janice Luper, a local manicurist, says if the exemption expires in 2025, she can either make less money as an employee at a salon or start her own salon, which she says requires an extra load of work she wasn't planning to take on at this stage in her life.

Getting your nails done may look a little different in January 2025.

That’s because an extension allowing manicurists to work as independent contractors right now will expire meaning they won't be able to continue doing nails on their own.

These hands have more than a decade of experience doing nails.

For Janice Luper’s entire career, she’s been an independent contractor with the freedom to set her own schedule, prices, and provide her own products for the clients she sees everyday.

“Let’s do 10," Luper's client, said.

This could all change for Luper at the start of 2025 because of Assembly Bill 5.

“I’m basically my own business right here in this salon, and I just rent the space from the owner, which is what they’re saying we won’t be able to do anymore,” she said.

According to the Department of Industrial Relations, some professions like hairstylists, barbers, and estheticians received exemptions but manicurists only received an exemption until December 31, 2024.

“I’m not understanding why we’re not being given the same opportunity as everybody else in our industry," she said. "I don’t know if they think that we just don’t matter or we’re not a big enough community.”

Luper says if the exemption ends in January 2025 she’s left with only a few options.

She can work as an employee at a salon where she says she’ll make less money.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to make the income we do as an independent contractor.”

According to a studyfrom the University from the University of California Los Angeles, nail salon workers reported a low hourly median wage of $10.94, less than half the median wage of all other workers in California at $23.43.

Or, she could open her own salon, which she says brings an extra load of work.

“Now I’m gonna be married to this business or my only other option is to get out of the business all together, which unfortunately is gonna be the reality for a lot of manicurists,” Luper told 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne.

Luper reached out to Senator Shannon Grove to voice her concerns and she says Grove’s office told her while the senator would support an exemption for manicurists she didn’t have plans to introduce a new bill for that exemption.

I reached out to Grove’s office to independently confirm her stance on the bill’s expiration but they were not available for comment.

“I love this location," Luper said. "I don’t have any interest in moving, but if that’s what I have to do, that’s what I have to do.”

If you’re concerned about the extensions end, you can reach out to your local representatives office to voice your support for a full exemption for manicurists.



