BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Marlon Wayans gets real about life, laughter, and his Wild Child Tour



He uses humor to process pain and trauma, helping audiences connect and find healing through shared laughter.

He’s a producer, writer, director, actor, and yes, he does stand-up, too. Marlon Wayans stopped by the 23ABC studio this week to talk about his Wild Child tour and how comedy has become more than just entertainment, it's a way to start meaningful conversations about mental health.

“I’m trying to make the world get back calibrated to laughing,” Wayans said.

Known for his unfiltered and personal comedic style, Wayans said his stand-up is rooted in authenticity.

“I’ve got to make myself laugh . It might make the audience laugh, but I’ve got to make me laugh,” he said. “I don’t write material down because I don’t need to memorize anything. If I do a joke, there’s a crazy person in me that’s like, ‘Oh, remember that and remember when you said it.’”

The Wild Child tour, he said, is all about bringing real life to the stage.

“Love yourself and accept that life’s going to get hard but how can you find the tools to smile through it?” Wayans said.

For Wayans, comedy is more than punchlines, it's healing.

“I talk about what hurts, and I talk about what’s funny about what hurts,” he said. “When I do that, someone in the audience is hurting too and I help them heal.”

Behind the laughs, Wayans said he’s delivering a message: show up for yourself.

“I’ve been through so much trauma. Even if you haven’t, life has a way of beating you down. We all get a little depressed,” he said. “I’m glad I have two therapists I talk to. If I’m not in a good place, I talk to them.”

Marlon Wayans will perform at the historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield on Friday, May 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his Wild Child stand-up tour.

