Married couple killed in suspected DUI crash Sunday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A couple killed in a suspected DUI crash Sunday was identified by the coroner's office as 30-year-old Max and Desiree Mooney. According to friends, the couple was killed while taking an Uber home.

The crash happened around 1:37 a.m. Sunday morning off Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road.

According to police, Max was declared dead at the scene while Desiree was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Uber has not been identified but police said she was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police identified the driver of the other vehicle as 21-year-old Annabel Correa. Police said Correa was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash. Correa was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and police said she will be booked on charges of homicide upon her release.

